U.S. Soccer president says there are 3 new misconduct cases following abuse report

Three new misconduct cases have been brought to the forefront after Sally Yates and her team published a report detailing alleged sexual and emotional abuse from NWSL coaches. In two interviews with CNN, U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone didn’t provide any details about the latest cases, which she received on Oct. 1, the same day Yates’ report was made public.

“One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people to come forward,” Parlow Cone said.

“It just points to how systemic this was and how there were lack of processes in place and I’m really excited now that we have the recommendations. I’ve wanted to act for so long but I didn’t want to just do something just to say we were doing something. I wanted it to be meaningful and really have an impact and to change this culture.”

Some players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team recently stated they also want a change in culture in the form of possible displacement of upper management. The team’s captain, Becky Sauerbrunn, didn’t mince words when asked about the situation ahead of the USWNT’s friendly against England on Oct. 7. She questioned whether the “right people” are in charge “to do what is needed.”

“For so long, this has always fallen on the player to demand change, and that is because the people in authority and decision-making positions have repeatedly failed to protect us and they have failed to hold themselves and each other accountable,” Sauerbrunn said during a media availability. “And what and who are you actually protecting and what values are you upholding?”

Parlow Cone’s comments came the same day former USWNT goalie Hope Solo said on her podcast “Hope Solo Speaks” that there was “never an ounce of professionalism” in the NWSL.