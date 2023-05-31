A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Creighton Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma is his talents outside of Omaha — but not in the pros just yet. Kaluma has reportedly withdrawn his application for the 2023 NBA Draft and will not turn his attention to choosing the best option for him as he continues his college basketball career.

Arthur Kaluma is a hot target in the transfer portal, with Jeff Goodman of Stadium reporting that the forward is drawing interest from a number of major programs.

Texas Tech, Texas, Alabama and Kentucky are among the schools that have reached out to Kaluma, source told @Stadium. He will talk to schools, take visits and then make a decision.

Arthur Kaluma started in all 37 games for Creighton Basketball in the 2022-23 season, during which he averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He converted just 42.3 percent of his attempts from the floor and 31.1 percent from behind the arc, but he can improve on those shooting splits with whichever team he plays for in the next season.

In what turned out to be his final game in Bluejays threads, Alex Kaluma scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting, grabbed five rebounds, had an assist and a teal in 37 minutes of a heartbreaking 57-56 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA tournament. In addition to that, Kaluma posted a double-digit scoring production in each of the Bluejays games in the last March Madness.

The 6-7 Kaluma played the power forward position for the most part last season with Creighton while also seeing minimal action at the five slot.