Creighton basketball forward Arthur Kaluma declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced in a Sunday tweet.

“After much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the 2023 NBA Draft,” Kaluma wrote. “I am excited to take this next step in my basketball journey and look forward to what the future holds.”

A former 4-star recruit out of Glendale, Ariz., Arthur Kaluma committed to the Bluejays over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Syracuse, USC, Washington and Texas A&M, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2021 recruiting class that ranked ninth in the nation and featured four 4-star enrollees and one transfer in forward Ryan Hawkins.

Arthur Kaluma averaged 11.8 points and six rebounds per game for a Bluejays team that went 24-13 and 14-6 against conference opponents. The averages were good enough for fifth and third on the squad. He scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds when Creighton defeated the Princeton Tigers in an 86-75 win during the Sweet 16. He hit three of his seven shot attempts in a game that saw four Bluejays score in double-digits.

“At the end of the day, there’s just eight teams left, and to be one of those eight teams is just crazy,” said Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner after scoring 22 points and grabbing five rebounds, via the Associated Press. “It’s what you work for all year. It’s what you work for since you get here on campus in the summer, and this is all the hard work paying off now.”

Guard Ryan Nembhard, a member of Kaluma’s 2021 class, committed to Gonzaga on Friday after entering the transfer portal in early April. He averaged 12.1 points per game for the Bluejays, good enough for fourth place on Creighton’s roster. Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman declared for the NBA Draft after averaging 12.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 37 games played.