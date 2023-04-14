David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Creighton Bluejays had their best season in school history. They made it to their first Elite Eight in program history and although they lost to San Diego State, this year should be considered a major success. Their roster will look a little bit different next season though as they are going to be losing key contributor Ryan Nembhard. They can breathe a little bit easier though on Thursday as star sharpshooter Baylor Scheierman decided to spurn the NBA Draft and return to Creighton as per his Twitter page.

— Baylor Scheierman (@playforhim3) April 13, 2023

Baylor Scheierman will certainly be an NBA draft pick next offseason. But for now Bluejays fans can rest assured that he will be back in the fold at least one more season. Scheierman has used up four seasons of college basketball eligibility and he is using his extra COVID year to return. This past season, his first as a Bluejay, he averaged 12.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Scheierman originally began his college basketball career at South Dakota State where he spent the first three seasons of his career. He decided to test the NBA draft waters after his junior year. He withdrew his name though and ultimately entered the transfer portal and ended up at Creighton. Baylor Scheierman was originally projected as a second round pick but he has the shot to improve his stock this next season.