The Creighton basketball team has been terrific this season and they are a little over a week away from getting likely a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays are currently ranked #10 in the country and they are in second place in the Big East. Greg McDermott has done a fantastic job with this Creighton team, and he just signed a big contract extension as the postseason approaches.
Greg McDermott has signed a long-term extension that can allow him to retire with the Creighton basketball team, and he will also be one of the highest paid coaches in college basketball.
“We are pleased that Greg McDermott will be the head coach of our men's basketball program for many years to come,” Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, according to an article from gocreighton.com. “This extension recognizes Greg's exceptional achievements as our head coach and the positive impact he has had on the culture of Creighton men's basketball. Greg is one of the best coaches in college basketball and his continued leadership puts our program in the best possible position to continue to recruit top talent and compete for championships.”
McDermott has been the Creighton head coach for 14 seasons, and he has had a ton of success of there. He doesn't want to go anywhere else.
“There is no place I would rather be for the rest of my career than Creighton,” McDermott said. “I am grateful to Father Hendrickson and Marcus Blossom for their ongoing confidence. My staff and I are fortunate to work with outstanding student-athletes and we will continue to create an environment that allows them to excel both on the court and in the classroom. We are proud to play in front of the best fans in the country and I am excited to build upon the positive trajectory of our program.”
In his 14 seasons, McDermott has racked up 322 wins, which is the second most in Creighton basketball history. He has taken a team to the Elite Eight, and this year, his squad has Final Four, and even beyond, aspirations. Everyone at the university is happy about this extension.
“Just as we have continued to invest in the programs and infrastructure that allow our student-athletes to become leaders, we are also committed to the individuals who put in the hours and effort to ensure that success,” Creighton President Daniel S. Hendrickson said. “From our time in the Missouri Valley Conference to the current levels of success in the BIG EAST and on the national stage, Coach McDermott has consistently challenged his teams to be both exceptional competitors and lifelong learners who care for others. I am confident that under his leadership our Bluejays will continue to reach even greater heights on the court, in the classroom, and in service to the community.”
This Creighton team has shown that they can beat anybody this season, and they have the talent to go far in the NCAA Tournament. We'll see if McDermott can lead this squad to his first Final Four with the Bluejays.