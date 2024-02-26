Creighton basketball and head coach Greg McDermott are reportedly nearing a contract extension, according to Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald.
“Greg McDermott and Creighton are nearing contract extension that would allow the coach to retire at Creighton. Not done yet,” Shatel wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Barring a setback, it appears likely that an extension will come to fruition. With that being said, nothing is official as of this story's writing.
Creighton is in the middle of a strong season. They are currently 20-8 overall and 11-6 within their conference. The Bluejays recently pulled off a shocking upset over No. 1 UConn. McDermott was proud of Creighton basketball to say the least following the victory.
“It's a historic game for our program,” McDermott said, via ESPN. “I told the team in the locker room, it's really a culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people over a long period of time to give these guys the opportunity to wear this uniform and play in front of the crowd we were able to play in front of tonight. We played a really good game and we beat an incredible team, a team that has a legitimate chance to win a national championship. But we're pretty good as well.”
McDermott has seemingly earned the respect of the Creighton players. He's coached at the program since 2010 and has found no shortage of success over the years. The Bluejays are hoping to make a national championship run this season.
McDermott's primary focus will remain on leading Creighton basketball on the floor. However, he will likely continue the contract extensions with the program as well.