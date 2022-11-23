Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Manchester United endured a bit of a rough 2021-22 season as they scuffled to a sixth-place finish only a year after finishing as the Premier League runner-up. Back in April, United suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park and Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustrations seemed to reach a boiling point. As he was making his way to the locker room following the game, Ronaldo knocked a dangling phone off a fan’s hands.

Seven months later, the English Football Association has levied a punishment for the 37-year old’s actions. The FA has banned Ronaldo for two games in addition to a £50,000 fine (around $60,000), per James Ducker.

The FA released a statement regarding their decision on Ronaldo’s misconduct, via The Athletic.

“[Cristiano Ronaldo] admitted that his conduct after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Manchester United FC and Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022 was improper. An independent Regulatory Commission found that his conduct was both improper and violent during a subsequent hearing, and imposed these sanctions,” the statement reads.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent after he and United mutually agreed to part ways after the Portuguese international called out the club and its manager Erik ten Hag in a fiery interview with noted personality Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo’s punishment should carry over to his next club, regardless of which league he transfers to, in accordance with Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

It remains to be seen which club Cristiano Ronaldo joins in the aftermath of his abrupt exit from United. Nonetheless, at the moment, Ronaldo will have his eyes set on claiming the only accolade missing on his trophy cabinet: a World Cup.