In a dazzling display, Cristiano Ronaldo fired a title warning to Al-Hilal as he led Al-Nassr to a resounding 5-2 victory over Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, reported by GOAL. Ronaldo, known for his goal-scoring prowess, showcased his skill by netting twice from the penalty spot, contributing significantly to Al-Nassr's triumph.

The match saw an early lead for Al-Ittihad with Abderrazak Hamdallah finding the back of the net in the 14th minute. However, Ronaldo swiftly responded by converting a penalty, leveling the score. Anderson Talisca added another goal before halftime, giving Al-Nassr a crucial lead. The intensity continued, and Al-Nassr shifted into high gear after the hour mark, with Ronaldo securing his second goal in the 68th minute. Sadio Mane complemented the stellar performance with a brace, sealing the victory for Al-Nassr.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the win, Ronaldo expressed the team's determination, stating, “Important win! 💪 We’re not stopping! 👊🏽” Despite trailing Al-Hilal by seven points, Ronaldo made it clear that Al-Nassr remains steadfast in their title ambitions.

Ronaldo's exceptional goal-scoring form in 2023 has positioned him as the leading scorer, outshining the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane. With Mbappe and Kane on a winter break, only Haaland poses a challenge for the top scorer title, but his availability due to a foot injury remains uncertain.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Nassr?

As Al-Nassr gears up for their next fixture against Al-Taawoun, Ronaldo aims to add more goals to his impressive tally. Following this match, the team will enter a mid-season break before facing Al-Fateh on February 15, setting the stage for an exciting continuation of their title pursuit.