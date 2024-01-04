In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video by Al-Nassr, football enthusiasts get an intimate look at Cristiano Ronaldo's influential presence

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr, football enthusiasts get an intimate look at Cristiano Ronaldo‘s influential presence in the team's dressing room, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese football legend, who marked his one-year anniversary with the Saudi Pro League club in January 2023, continues to be a beacon of inspiration both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in the Middle East, following his departure from Manchester United, was a bold shift in his storied career. Despite being 38 years old, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner exhibits unwavering commitment and a relentless drive for success.

The recently unveiled footage captures Ronaldo's leadership qualities as he delivers impassioned team talks. One moment sees him urging teammates to “fight,” underlining the significance of resilience in the pursuit of victory. In another segment, he motivates the squad to get “on track again,” emphasizing his dedication to maintaining high standards and pushing for excellence.

لم يأتِ لـ يلعب فقط!

بل جاء لكتابة التاريخ 💛 اليوم نكمل عام ..

على وصول قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو 👑

Throughout 2023, Ronaldo showcased remarkable consistency on the field, netting an astounding 54 goals across various domestic and international competitions. His stellar performances have solidified his status as one of the foremost football talents globally, making a significant impact in every match.

As Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys a well-deserved mid-season break, taking the opportunity to return to his homeland for New Year celebrations, fans eagerly anticipate his next outing. The forthcoming clash against perennial rival Lionel Messi adds an extra layer of excitement to the friendly Riyadh Cup event scheduled for February 1, where Al-Nassr will face Inter Miami. This encounter promises another thrilling chapter in the enduring saga of two football icons, providing spectators with an unparalleled spectacle of skill, leadership, and sportsmanship.