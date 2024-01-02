Cristiano Ronaldo is basking in the sun with partner Georgina Rodriguez as he gear up for a friendly reunion with long-time rival Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is making the most of his mid-season break, basking in the sun alongside partner Georgina Rodriguez as they gear up for a friendly reunion with long-time rival Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese superstar, currently enjoying his break with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, is set to return to action in the friendly Riyadh Cup competition against MLS side Inter Miami on February 1.

This friendly clash marks the ‘Last Dance' for Ronaldo and Messi, who will share the same field at the club level for the first time since their iconic battles during their respective stints at Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both football legends are utilizing the New Year period for some well-deserved rest, with Messi taking a break during the American off-season and enjoying time in his native Argentina.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, welcomed in 2024 on Portuguese soil, relishing the opportunity to unwind. The 38-year-old, who scored an impressive 54 goals in 2023 across his appearances for club and country, is eager to continue his stellar form into the new year. Meanwhile, Messi, at 36, is also displaying no signs of slowing down, ensuring that the football world can anticipate more thrilling performances from these two football titans.

As the countdown to the friendly clash in Riyadh begins, football enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the historic moment when Ronaldo and Messi, two of the greatest players of all time, grace the same field once again. The ‘Last Dance' promises to be a momentous occasion, showcasing the enduring brilliance and competitive spirit of these football icons.