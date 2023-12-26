Inter Miami's Ian Fray is eager to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Lionel Messi's character, emphasizing Messi's brilliance

Inter Miami‘s Ian Fray is eager to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Lionel Messi‘s character, emphasizing the Argentine superstar's impact beyond his on-field prowess, reported by GOAL. Messi's arrival in the United States in the summer of 2023 generated considerable excitement, and he quickly lived up to expectations by helping Inter Miami secure a historic Leagues Cup title. Having claimed his eighth Ballon d'Or, Messi is not only making waves with his playing abilities but also leaving a lasting impression off the pitch.

Fray, who suffered an ACL injury on the day Messi made his Inter Miami debut, highlights Messi's commitment to his teammates and the club's academy. Despite the devastating injury, Fray remains determined to return to the field and share the experience of playing alongside Messi.

The 21-year-old forward expresses gratitude for being part of this remarkable era in the club's history, training with and learning from Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez. While he acknowledges not yet fully experiencing playing alongside Messi in a competitive game, Fray is eagerly anticipating that moment and sees it as a driving force for his recovery.

Even in the face of his injury, Messi reached out to Fray with a message of support after scoring a spectacular winner in his Inter Miami debut. Fray emphasizes Messi's humility and respect, underscoring the impact of such gestures on a teammate. Reflecting on Messi's actions, Fray recalls the moment with gratitude, expressing a strong desire to return to the pitch and play alongside the football legend.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Ian Fray at Inter Miami?

With Lionel Messi under contract until 2025 with Inter Miami and the option for a further 12-month extension, time is on Fray's side. Messi, at 36 years old, continues to defy expectations, showing no signs of slowing down or contemplating retirement. As Fray works towards recovery, the prospect of playing alongside Messi remains a motivating factor and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Argentine icon.