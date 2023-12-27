Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate yet another remarkable milestone achieved by her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to celebrate yet another remarkable milestone achieved by her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. Ronaldo's scoring talent was on full display during Al-Nassr‘s Boxing Day clash against Al-Ittihad, where he netted a brilliant brace, taking his record to an impressive 53 goals for the calendar year 2023.

In a show of pride and support, Georgina Rodriguez reposted a celebratory image shared by Al-Nassr on her Instagram story, accompanied by the caption, “Maximo goleador 2023,” which translates to “top scorer 2023.” The heartfelt message not only acknowledges Ronaldo's individual achievement but also underscores the couple's joy in sharing these triumphs together.

The Portuguese superstar's 53-goal milestone places him at the summit of goal-scoring in 2023, outshining competitors such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom are currently at 52 goals. Ronaldo's consistency and goal-scoring prowess continue to make him a standout performer on the global football stage.

However, the race for the top scorer of 2023 is not without suspense. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, a formidable striker in his own right, remains a close contender with 50 goals to his name. Despite being sidelined for City's last seven games due to a foot injury, Haaland's potential return against Everton on Wednesday could inject excitement into the title chase. If he manages to score a hat-trick in that match, Haaland could join Ronaldo at the pinnacle of 2023's goal-scoring charts.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

As the football world eagerly awaits the unfolding drama, the battle for the top scorer title adds an extra layer of excitement to the sport. Cristiano Ronaldo, aware of the competition, will be watching closely, with one more opportunity to bolster his tally when Al-Nassr takes on Al-Taawoun on Saturday. The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the race for 2023's top goal scorer.