Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi skipped an official meeting to attend a football match featuring Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr against PSG

The controversy surrounding Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi in Japan has deepened after revelations that he skipped an official meeting back in July to attend a friendly football match featuring Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr against PSG in Osaka, reported by GOAL. The match, held 732.1 kilometers away from Nagasaki, has become a focal point of public debate as it was discovered that Oishi utilized government funds to cover travel expenses, including accommodation and transportation.

Despite Governor Oishi's claim that he personally purchased the ticket for the match, the use of public resources for his travel has ignited criticism. Oishi defends his attendance, stating that the purpose was to engage with Ronaldo's team regarding a potential role in a future publicity event. However, conflicting reports suggest that there was no formal agreement or arrangement with the Portuguese forward.

The decision of the governor to prioritize a football match over official responsibilities has sparked widespread calls for his resignation. Critics argue that Oishi's actions are not only inappropriate but also raise ethical questions about the use of public funds for what appears to be a personal outing. On the other hand, supporters contend that the potential benefits to the city's publicity and tourism justify the governor's attendance.

The friendly itself concluded in a 0-0 draw, featuring Neymar playing for PSG before his subsequent transfer to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr is scheduled to return to action on December 22 against Al-Ettifaq, followed by a crucial Pro League match against Al-Ittihad on the 26th. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys an 11-day break before his next scheduled match, providing him with a period of downtime amidst the ongoing controversy in Japan. The situation continues to unfold, with residents and authorities closely monitoring developments and contemplating the implications of the governor's actions on the region's governance and public trust.