Karim Benzema has unveiled his dream XI, and he snubbed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi from the squad

In a revelation that might raise eyebrows in the football world, Karim Benzema, now showcasing his skills in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, has unveiled his dream XI, and he snubbed both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. This exclusion is particularly intriguing considering Benzema played alongside Ronaldo and faced off against Messi during his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid.

While Benzema clinched the Ballon d'Or in 2022, an accolade he rightfully earned, it's noteworthy that he has left out the two iconic figures who have collectively accumulated an astounding 13 Golden Balls. The French striker, now 35 years old, ventured to the Middle East, following in the footsteps of his former Real Madrid teammate, Ronaldo.

Benzema's dream XI showcases a surprising act of sportsmanship, as he includes several Barcelona legends, putting aside past rivalries. The lineup, disclosed in an interview with Al-Ittihad’s social media channels, features Manuel Neuer; Dani Alves, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Claude Makelele, Paul Pogba, Zinedine Zidane; Ronaldinho, Ronaldo (R9), and Karim Benzema himself.

Having joined Real Madrid in 2009, the same summer as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and CR7 formed a formidable partnership, securing four Champions League titles together and prevailing over Lionel Messi's Barcelona on numerous occasions. Despite these shared triumphs, both Messi and Ronaldo find themselves surprisingly excluded from Benzema's ideal squad, providing a glimpse into the diverse perspectives that players hold when assembling their dream teams.

As Benzema and Ronaldo are competing in the Saudi Pro League, Lionel Messi is preparing for his next season in MLS.