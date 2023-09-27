December 2022 marked the month that Cristiano Ronaldo ended his European adventure and went to Saudi Arabia. However, it is also the month he would likely want to erase from his memory. The highly anticipated World Cup in Qatar became a nightmare, perhaps the lowest point of his illustrious career. The Portuguese superstar had envisioned glory but faced failure on multiple fronts instead.

The reasons behind this debacle were multifaceted. Ronaldo's relationship with the national team was strained; Portuguese fans openly criticized him for the first time, and his desire to leave Manchester United for a top European club remained unfulfilled. Expectations seemed to have taken their toll for the first time in his career.

Amid doubts about his future in the national setup, Cristiano Ronaldo found solace in his family and rediscovered his humanity. He realized that success at the pinnacle of the game often blinds one to reality. Post-World Cup, he emerged happier, enjoying life without relentless pressure.

His move to Al Nassr provided the escape he needed. It allowed him to play for the sheer pleasure of the game, finding joy in a stage of his career where he's no longer the player he was a decade ago. While some things remain constant in Saudi Arabia—his unmatched work ethic, enduring physicality, and predatory instincts in front of goal—Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed in other aspects.

Once an aloof figure at press conferences, he now engages with the media, speaks at Portugal training camps, and is amicable in mixed zones. Those close to him testify to a changed persona. He's embraced a leadership role on the pitch, understanding that the game doesn't always have to revolve around him. He's there to help and, of course, do what he does best: score goals.

Beyond the pitch, Ronaldo is experiencing new horizons, including a memorable visit to Saudi Arabia, where he received a head-of-state welcome for an Asian Champions League match. Thousands of fans followed his every move, displaying their adoration. In a touching gesture, he privately met with a disabled child and an artist, showcasing his more compassionate side.

Cristiano Ronaldo now revels in life in Saudi Arabia with reduced pressure, feeling closer to the people. His primary objective is to be at his best for Euro 2024. Still, those who have followed his journey closely can't help but sense that, out of the corner of his eye, he's already casting an eager gaze toward the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Ronaldo's resilience and redemption story continues to unfold, leaving fans worldwide intrigued and inspired.