Cristiano Ronaldo‘s legal tussle with Juventus over €19.5 million (£17m/$21m) in frozen wages is poised to extend into the coming year, reported by GOAL. The football icon filed a lawsuit against the Serie A club in June, contending that the unpaid wages are a result of agreements made during the Covid-19 pandemic. The case has endured a six-month duration, with both parties presenting their closing arguments in court on Wednesday.

While the Court of Arbitration is anticipated to deliver its verdict in April next year, there remains a possibility of an additional hearing in January. The heart of the disagreement revolves around the deferred wages that Juventus players consented to during the pandemic. Ronaldo asserts that the club owes him a substantial amount. However, Juventus, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, asserts that Ronaldo relinquished these wages upon departing for Manchester United in August 2021 and, therefore, is not entitled to the sum.

Ronaldo's association with Juventus began in 2018 when he transferred from Real Madrid. During his tenure, he contributed significantly to the club's success, aiding in securing two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia crown, and one Supercoppa Italiana. His return to Manchester United occurred in August 2021.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

At present, Ronaldo, aged 38, awaits further developments in the legal proceedings. In the interim, he is focused on his on-field commitments with Al-Nassr, preparing for a Saudi Pro League clash against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on Friday. Al-Nassr currently stands second in the league table, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by 10 points.