Cristiano Ronaldo recently underwent a lie detector test where he answered a range of intriguing questions, reported by goal.com. Here's a breakdown of some of the key moments from the test:

Ronaldo, who boasts five Champions League titles, was asked whether he'd exchange one of those prestigious European titles for a FIFA World Cup win with Portugal. Surprisingly, he candidly replied that he would not. The lie detector test, conducted in partnership with Binance, confirmed that he was telling the truth.

As the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, with 200 caps for Portugal, Ronaldo was asked if he believes Portugal can win the 2026 World Cup. His confident “yes” was deemed false by the lie detector, to which Ronaldo humorously commented, “What a pessimist, huh?”

Known for his sensational goals, Ronaldo was quizzed about his favorite career goal. He confidently chose his iconic bicycle kick for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017-18 Champions League season. However, the lie detector disagreed, classifying his answer as a lie. Ronaldo defended his choice, stating, “For me it's the best goal. You can say it's the most difficult… the most beautiful. It depends, so many things.”

Ronaldo made history by becoming the first person to score 850 professional football goals, with 727 at club level and 123 for Portugal. When asked whether anyone will surpass his remarkable record, he confidently responded with a “no,” and the lie detector confirmed that he was truthful.

Ronaldo also declared himself as the greatest goalscorer of his generation. His prolific records at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, where he scored over 100 goals, strongly support his claim. The lie detector indicated that he was telling the truth, showcasing his confidence as the world's number one.

This insightful lie detector test offers a glimpse into the mind of one of football's all-time greats, Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing his candid thoughts on career milestones, records, and his enduring passion for the game.