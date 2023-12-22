Football's rich list is not just about individual players but power couples, with David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi leading

Football's rich list is not just about individual players but power couples, and at the summit of this financial pyramid are none other than the iconic Beckham family with 524,35 million dollars, reported by GOAL. David Beckham, the former football superstar turned Inter Miami co-owner, and his fashion mogul wife Victoria lead the chart of football's wealthiest couples. With David's history of lucrative contracts, including a lifetime deal with adidas, and Victoria's ongoing success as a former Spice Girl with her own clothing range, the Beckhams continue to rake in millions. Hot on their heels with 522 million dollars are Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez. Despite Ronaldo's record-breaking contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, it's the Beckhams who claim the top spot. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela have made Florida their home, joining the star-studded ensemble alongside the Beckhams.

Closing in on the Messi camp are Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, now managing Birmingham City, and his wife Coleen. Their rise in wealth is complemented by their documentary, mirroring the success of the Beckhams. The top five is rounded out by Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos and partner Pilar Rubio. Not far behind are Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna, followed closely by former Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and ex-tennis world No.1 Ana Ivanovic.

With the enduring global appeal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and David Beckham's continued success with Inter Miami, the order of football's richest couples is subject to change. As these power couples shine both on and off the field, their financial status is likely to remain as illustrious as their sporting careers.