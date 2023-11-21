In a recent turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a savage comeback to former Sporting academy player Fabio Paim's audacious claim

In a recent turn of events, Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a savage comeback to former Sporting academy player Fabio Paim's audacious claim, reported by GOAL. Paim, who once graduated from Sporting CP's academy, asserted on a PT Clipes podcast that he deserved at least one of Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or awards.

Paim boldly declared that if he possessed even half of Ronaldo's football intellect, he could have rivaled both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in terms of career achievements. The comments were made on the PT Clips Instagram page.

Ronaldo, currently showcasing his skills with Al-Nassr at the age of 38, didn't hold back in his retort. His succinct response, “Wtf. Who is this guy?” sent a clear message dismissing Paim's claims.

Paim, primarily known for his stint as a winger, has had a diverse career, playing for various clubs across continents. Although he gained attention during a loan spell with Chelsea under Luiz Felipe Scolari, the journeyman failed to make a significant impact, featuring only for the reserve team and never making an appearance for the senior squad.

During the podcast, Paim reminisced about his time at Sporting, expressing gratitude for the glory years and claiming that he marked a generation. However, Ronaldo's swift and dismissive response on social media highlighted the stark contrast in their football trajectories.

As the exchange unfolds, football enthusiasts watch with intrigue, witnessing Ronaldo, a global football icon, shutting down claims from a former academy player who failed to fulfill early career promises. The back-and-forth adds an unexpected chapter to the narratives of these two football figures, sparking debates and discussions within the sports community.