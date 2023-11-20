Cristiano Ronaldo is reveling in the glory of Portugal's "historic" journey to Euro 2024, a qualification campaign with a perfect record

Cristiano Ronaldo is reveling in the glory of Portugal's “historic” journey to Euro 2024, a qualification campaign that stands out with a perfect record of ‘100% victory' ,reported by GOAL. The European champions of 2016, led by manager Roberto Martinez, have secured their tickets to another major tournament, marking a triumphant resurgence following a lackluster performance at the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal's star-studded squad, boasting talents like Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao, orchestrated an impeccable run through the qualifying stage. The team's dominant form resulted in an exceptional 30 points earned from 10 games, underlining their footballing prowess and unwavering determination on the field.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, took to Instagram to express his delight and acknowledge the historic achievement. Following a resounding 2-0 victory over Iceland, Ronaldo posted, “Historic clearance, 100% victorious! Congratulations Portugal.”

The Group J encounters posed no challenge for Portugal, as they outclassed opponents such as Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Lichtenstein. Over the course of the qualifying matches, they netted an impressive 36 goals while conceding only two. With this stellar performance, Portugal is now positioned as a formidable contender for the European Championship title when the tournament returns to Germany next summer.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024?

As Portugal basks in the glory of their flawless qualification campaign, anticipation builds for their potential impact on the Euro 2024 stage. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, the team aims to add another prestigious title to their illustrious footballing history, showcasing their dominance on the international football scene.