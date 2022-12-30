By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it.

In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” Ronaldo said, via Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with Al-Nassr ever since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the said team reportedly offering him a nine-figure contract worth $100 million annually. However, Ronaldo’s decision certainly came as quite the surprise given his insistence before that he wants to play Champions League football.

Nonetheless, while Ronaldo’s decision takes him out of UCL contention, he is set for life with the kind of money he is making. He is said to have agreed on a contract with Al-Nassr that will pay him $75 million per year.

While it is definitely quite the shocking development for a player once on the top of the football world with Real Madrid, it’s still understandable why the 37-year-old opted to take the money given the lack of interest in him in Europe.