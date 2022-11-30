Published November 30, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022 World Cup is dominating the headlines in the soccer world right now, and rightfully so. But back in the club sphere, the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United continues to find a way to draw attention, with fans wondering where the Portuguese star will end up next after the club and player decided to part ways right before the World Cup.

Interest in Ronaldo hasn’t been as fierce as one would expect, but it sounds like a Saudi Arabian club is gearing up to make a massive push for the star Portugal forward’s services. Reports have come out saying that Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League have made a massive offer to sign Ronaldo and have him come in and help their league grow, with the club willing to offer him upwards of £300 million.

“Al-Nassr are willing to offer him a 3½-year contract worth more than £100 million a year. Sources have also told ESPN that as part of the agreement, Al-Nassr have indicated they would be willing to compensate Ronaldo for the wages he would have earned had he seen out the last six months of his contract at Man United — around £16m.” – Rob Dawson, ESPN

This is huge news, as interest for Ronaldo had been rather tepid to this point. Not only are Al-Nassr willing to take him on, but they are willing to pay him an absurd amount of money to join them. Cristiano Ronaldo may have interest in staying in Europe for the time being, but it will be interesting to see whether this massive offer convinces him to head to Saudi Arabia after the World Cup.