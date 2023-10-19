There will soon be more than one Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr, as the Saudi Arabian side has now signed the star’s son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr signs with Al-Nassr U13 team — here we go! The agreement has been signed as Cristiano’s son will start training in the next days. He will wear number 7,” football insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday. “Cristiano once said: “My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years, I want to play with you!’”

The younger Ronaldo is following in his father’s footsteps in several ways. Cristiano Ronaldo also played for his father’s club growing up. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star’s dad was the kit man for Andorinha in Portugal, where Cristiano started at age 7.

Both Ronaldos signed with the youth system of a first-division club at roughly the same age, too. The elder Ronaldo was 12 when he joined Sporting CP in Portugal, and Ronaldo Jr. is 13 joining Al-Nassr.

Finally, if Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. can follow in his father’s footsteps in one more way, his dream of playing with his dad could one day come true.

Sporting CP promoted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to its senior side at 16, starting his all-time great career. If Ronaldo Jr. follows suit, his dad will be 41 at that point. While that’s old in any sport, it is conceivable that the superstar could still be out on the pitch, as his move from Europe to the far less taxing Saudi Pro League should allow him to play for as long as his body allows him to.