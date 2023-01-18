There are no two bigger stars in the world of European football than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. For the span of almost 20 years, no two superstars have lit up the pitch more than those two, from Portugal to England, then to Spain, onwards to Italy, and then to France, and then Saudi Arabia. And with Ronaldo and Messi being 37 and 35 years old, respectively, the clock is definitely ticking on their careers.

Thus, it’s no surprise that a superfan was able to spend a boatload of money for the privilege to get to watch the two square off in what should be one of their final games against one another, with Paris Saint-Germain taking on a team of players hailing from Saudi Pro League teams Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in a friendly match on January 19.

That is what Mushref Al-Ghamdi, a rich businessman, just did, per CNN. Al-Ghamdi spent $2.6 million (or 10 million Saudi riyals) to win the bid for a golden ticket that grants him exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime perks to get up-close and personal with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The perks included in this golden ticket include the opportunity to watch the match next to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) chairman named Turki Al-Sheikh and the opportunity to attend a gala lunch.

However, most importantly, Al-Ghamdi will also get the chance to meet both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, along with other PSG stars such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. He will also have access to their locker rooms for more personal interactions. Moreover, Al-Ghamdi will be part of the crowning ceremony and be included in the group photo of the winning team.

The $2.5 million proceeds will go to a Saudi charity named Ehsan, which focuses on “providing care for the elderly, helping medical patients and covering education tuition and supplies for orphans”.