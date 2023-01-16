Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to square off for potentially the final time, as their clubs, Al-Nassr and PSG, are set for a friendly matchup this week. Ahead of the must-watch clash between two of the all-time greats, the Saudi Arabian club presented Ronaldo with an eye-opening honor. Despite being brand new at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo will wear the captain’s armband when he takes the field against PSG, according to l’Equipe.

🎙️ Cristiano Ronaldo will captain the side that face PSG in a friendly! ©️🐐 (Source: @lequipe) pic.twitter.com/qGFNVuvvQY — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 16, 2023

While this is a matchup between Al-Nassr and PSG, it’ll be impossible to ignore the main storyline: the potential curtain call on the longlasting battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s iconic No. 7 kit will have the captain’s armband featured alongside it on Jan. 19, in what will be his first-ever appearance for his new club. He was on the bench in a recent matchup for them but has not yet played in a game for Al-Nassr.

His move to Saudi Arabia stunned the soccer world, as one of the greatest to ever do it effectively walked away from the toughest competitions in Europe, and collected a massive bag to do so. Reports indicate Ronaldo will be earning more than $200M per year playing for the Saudi Arabian club.

Al-Nassr is well aware that plenty of eyes will be on CR7 in his first match for the club, and with a difficult matchup looming, the club gave Ronaldo a nod of confidence with the captain’s armband. Hopefully, he and new teammate Anderson Talisca can make some noise against PSG in what figures to be a rather lopsided affair.