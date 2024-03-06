Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has offered insights into the dynamics of managing Cristiano Ronaldo's formidable presence at the club. Despite Ronaldo's illustrious career and undeniable impact on the field, his return to Manchester United in 2021 came with challenges, particularly regarding team selection and player management.
In a recent revelation, Solskjaer disclosed Ronaldo's strong reaction to being benched despite his initial request not to play. The Norwegian manager recounted, “Part of signing Cristiano Ronaldo was getting that passion from him, but that did have its complications.” Ronaldo's fervent desire to play every match clashed with the team's tactical considerations and the development of younger talents within the squad.
Solskjaer further elaborated on the complexities of managing a player of Ronaldo's stature, stating, “When he arrived at the club, he told me to start him for three games in a row and then put me on the bench for the fourth game, but he's so passionate, so when I did that, he didn't like it.” This reveals the delicate balance between honoring a player's wishes and making decisions in the best interest of the team's performance.
Despite occasional disagreements, Solskjaer emphasized the positive aspects of Ronaldo's influence on the team, especially in mentoring younger players. “You've got Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial, who can learn from Cristiano as he's the best, the most disciplined, and the best player in the world,” Solskjaer remarked. Ronaldo's work ethic and professionalism set a high standard for his teammates to aspire to, contributing to the overall improvement of the squad's performance.
Throughout his tenure at Manchester United, Solskjaer maintained a respectful relationship with Ronaldo, even during moments of disappointment. Reflecting on their interactions, Solskjaer noted, “I had a good relationship with Cristiano, and there's loads of respect between us. I think he behaved really well in his disappointments when I was there.” Despite the occasional disagreement, Solskjaer's acknowledgment of Ronaldo's professionalism underscores the mutual respect between player and manager during their time together at Old Trafford.