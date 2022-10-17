Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be pleased with his 2022 Ballon d’Or placing

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, but it won’t be happening in 2022. While he didn’t exactly deserve to capture a sixth, the Manchester United star is likely to be bothered with where he ended up on the 30-man shortlist. Ronaldo came in at 20th. Via Goal:

Cristiano Ronaldo places at 20th in the Ballon d'Or 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Xk5379HKYv — GOAL (@goal) October 17, 2022

Yes, this is based on the 2021-22 campaign, where Ronaldo was actually quite brilliant for the Red Devils. He bagged 24 goals across all competitions in his first season back at Old Trafford. Things aren’t exactly going to plan this term though as the Portuguese international has been on the bench more often than not. But, he finally broke back into the starting XI over the weekend in a scoreless draw with Newcastle.

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the only United player to be found on the Ballon d’Or list. Casemiro, who joined Manchester from Real Madrid at the tail-end of the transfer window, was 17th. He’s considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders around.

It’s also important to note that 20th is the lowest Cristiano has finished since 2005 when he was in the midst of his first Premier League stint. It’s the 18th time he’s been nominated in his career.

Karim Benzema is the favorite to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or after a tremendous campaign for Madrid, leading them to a La Liga title and Champions League triumph. His heroics in Europe played a key part in Los Blancos capturing the ultimate prize, scoring numerous goals at crucial moments.

Lionel Messi meanwhile, wasn’t even nominated after an underwhelming first season at PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo likely won’t be winning any Ballon d’Ors again, but what a run.