Crowne Royale Kaboom scandal could expose Panini, big-time breakers if true

Ever since it was introduced by Panini back in 2013, the Kaboom insert has always been revered by NBA card collectors. Thanks to their eye-catching design and short-printed status, these sports cards usually fetch a premium on the market, especially if they are graded in a gem-mint slab. And with box breaks gaining a lot of popularity over the past few years, it only makes sense that pulling a card of this kind is a moment that deserves celebration.

The thing is, things are looking sketchy with a massive revelation about pulling these NBA cards from a Panini Crown Royale box. An in-depth report by Sports Card Radio shows that there is an alleged sequence of letters and numbers to look out for when checking the stickers in front of every Crown Royale box. The boxes that have this specific combination on the sticker, as it seems, will reportedly contain a Kaboom, one of Panini’s rarest inserts.

The source of this information, according to Sports Card Radio, was from an unnamed Discord channel that leaked out how these certain Panini NBA cards are found. The host followed up with several video clips of box breakers giving in to requests from those joined to zoom in on the box so the sticker can be clearly seen. Those chosen by the unknown customer were opened and a Kaboom card of the Orlando Magic’s Jalen Suggs was found to be inside.

After showing the video clips, Sports Card Radio calls out Panini and asks the company if this is their way to feed loaded boxes to certain box breakers. The show adds that the sequence is almost a sure way to find those rare inserts when checking out boxes of Crown Royale from a case. To verify this claim, another video was found, one that features Hitman Rips finding two boxes that have that specific sticker on it.

As it stands, of the two Panini Crown Royale boxes, only one contained a Kaboom card. Even if that’s the case, this piece of information is going around the hobby and it could call out the integrity of both Panini and certain box breakers. As of this time, the card company hasn’t released a statement on this recent issue. In any case, only time will tell if there’s something fishy going on behind the scenes. If there is, the whole sports card community will surely not be happy about it.