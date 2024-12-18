ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to keep moving up the Premier League table as they visit Crystal Palace. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Crystal Palace-Arsenals prediction and pick.

Crystal Palace comes into this match at 3-7-6 on the year. Still, it has been a good run as of late. They are without a loss in their last five games, having two wins and three draws. That includes draws against some top-level clubs, Manchester City and Aston Villa. In their last game, they took a 3-1 win over Brighton. Meanwhile, Arsenal comes into this fixture at 8-6-2 on the year, which places them in third in the Premier League. They are just four points behind Chelsea and six behind Liverpool. They have also won three of their last five Premier League games. Still, they are coming off a disappointing draw with Everton last night out, being unable to score in the 0-0 affair.

Since the 2004-05 season, this will be the 25th match between these two clubs. Arsenal has won 14 times, while Crystal Palace has won three, and there have been seven draws. Last season, Arsenal took both matches. They won the first one 1-0 on the road while winning 5-0 at home in the second fixture.

Here are the Crystal Palace-Arsenal Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Crystal Palace-Arsenal Odds

Crystal Palace: +490

Arsenal: -165

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -129

Under 2.5 goals: -106

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Time: 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 PM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Crystal Palace Will Win

Crystal Palace has scored 17 goals in 16 Premier League games this year, scoring in 11 of 16 games this year. They have not scored as well at home this year, scoring just .75 goals at home in EPL play. They have scored in just four of eight games at home this year. Still, they have been scoring better as of late, scoring in each of the last five Premier League games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the way for Crystal Palace. He has scored four goals this year on an expected 4.3 goals this year, while also having an assist this season. He is joined by Ismaila Sarr. Sarr has been primarily coming in as a reserve, starting just nine of 16 games overall. He has scored three times this year on an expected three goals, while he has added two assists on the year. Meanwhile, three other players have two goals this year. Marc Guehi, Daniel Munoz, and Trevor Chalboah all have two goals on the year, while Guehi and Munoz both have an assist this year.

Crystal Palace has been solid on defense this year. They are allowing 1.21 goals per game across all fixtures, and 1.31 goals per game in EPL play. The defense has been much better at home in EPL play, calling just 1.25 goals per game at home in the EPL this year.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 24 fixtures they are scoring two goals per game, while scoring in 19 of 24 fixtures. In Premier League play, they are scoring 1.81 goals per game, while scoring in 13 of 16 EPL fixtures. They have scored in six of eight EPL games on the road this year while scoring 1.5 goals per game.

Bukayo Saka has led the way for Arsenal. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 4.2 goals and 3.4 assists this year. He also is the highest volume shooter, averaging 3.25 shots per 90 minutes, and 1.23 on target. Further, Kai Havertz has been solid as well. In EPL play he has five goals on an expected 5.9, with two assists. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli has three goals with two assists while Leandro Trossard has three goals and an assist.

Arsenal has also been solid on defense overall. They have allowed just 18 goals in 23 matches this year, good for .78 goals per game. In EPL play, that number is a little higher, allowing one goal per game. That goes down to .86 goals per game at home. David Raya will most likely be in goal for this one. He has stopped 40 of 55 shots on target this year. Still, he has allowed 15 goals on an expected 13.5.

Final Crystal Palace-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

Crystal Palace sees their scoring go down when at home this year, while Arsenal sees their scoring go down on the road. Still, Crystal Palace has scored in three of the last four games at home, and gone 1-2-1 in their last four at home in EPL play. Arsenal is 1-2-1 in their last four on the road as well. Regardless, Arsenal has much more fire power. They are also a better defensive team than Crystal Palace has faced recently. Take Arsenal in this one.

Final Crystal Palace-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-165)