League of Legends Patch 13.12 introduces the new Mythic skin line with Crystalis Motus Leona along with Shan Hai Scrolls Bard, Kog'Maw, Lillia, and Tahm Kench!

Crystalis Motus Leona – 100 Mythic Essence

“Motus was a world bound to magic, but after the purge, everything collapsed. Centuries later, civilization is scattered, nature has reclaimed the cities, and magic's back in the form of Prismae Crystals. All it wants is to spread, and while some can use its power safely, others lose themselves to its pull and are taken over. So begins the Prismae Wars.”

“Leona knows what caused the purge: blasphemy. Magic's disappearance was retribution for humanity's arrogance and misuse of it. As a worshipper of the Prismae Crystals, she believes it's her sacred duty to protect them. But she also prays to them in secret, hoping they'll bring back her lost love, Diana, who disappeared after journeying to the north.”

Crystalis Motus Leona does a great job at standing out even among the best Leona skins. The appealing sound effects match the beautiful visuals, and the chosen color palette for both Crystalis Motus and the chroma does not look out of place for the theme or the champion herself. It's still too early to say whether this may be the case for the entirety of the Crystalis Motus skin line since what happened with the previous Mythic skin line, Ashen Knight, was that the quality seemed to have declined over the course of the year.

Shan Hai Scrolls 2023

“Within the fabled Shan Hai Scrolls, gods and mythical creatures roam magical lands, wielding the power of the elements. Some are content to live with the palette they've been given, while others wish to jump beyond the borders and paint their lives with a new brush.”

Shan Hai Scrolls Bard – 1350 RP

“The god of plants, Bard is constantly on the move to replenish nature. As caretaker of the sacred trees of Dusk and Dawn, he's fashioned one of their broken branches into a horn capable of letting him travel anywhere within the Scrolls. He knows the mad god Jhin would use that power for his own gain, but Bard will stake his life to prevent it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Shan Hai Scrolls Kog'Maw – 1350 RP

“In defiance of the maelstrom's power, the beast Kog'Maw safely rides along its currents thanks to its nigh-unbreakable shell. Perpetually at odds with itself, its tail is addicted to feeding on the maelstrom's energy, while its head simply wants to devour everything in sight. Can anything within the Scrolls sate its growing hunger?”

Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia – 1350 RP

“Every day, the Sun Bird flies between two sacred trees: the western Tree of Dawn and the eastern Tree of Dusk. Lillia is a spirit of rejuvenation and the Sun Bird's caretaker. A steward of time and seasons, she uses her censer to spread a calming mist as she carries the bird home at night.”

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench – 1350 RP

“Once a catfish, Tahm Kench dreamed of becoming a dragon. Upon Jhin's release from his waterfall prison, a magical pearl was unearthed at its base, catching both Tahm's and Kog'Maw's eyes. Snatching it first, Tahm transformed into a dragon god of currents and unleashed a maelstrom of startling ferocity, laughing at the ensuing destruction.”

The new Shan Hai Scrolls skins with Shan Hai Scrolls Bard, Shan Hai Scrolls Kog'Maw, Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia, Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench, and the new Mythic skin Crystalis Motus Leona will be available June 15, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.