Rell, Zeri, and Yuumi nerfs all ship this update! Check out the full League of Legends Patch 13.12 Notes here.

League of Legends Patch 13.12 Notes

Champion Changes

Ashe

Passive – Frost Shot Bonus Damage: 115% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance) >>> 120% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance)

W – Volley Physical Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+100% AD) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+100% AD)

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow Damage: 200/400/600 (+100% AP) >>> 200/400/600 (+120% AP)



Gangplank

E – Powder Keg Recharge Timer: 18 seconds at all ranks >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds



Gragas

Passive – Happy Hour Cooldown: 8 seconds >>> 12 seconds

Q – Barrel Roll Mana Cost: 80 >>> 80/75/70/65/60



K'Sante

E – Footwork Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds >>> 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds



Kai'Sa

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 2 >>> 2.6



Kha'Zix

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 63 >>> 60



Kog'Maw

W – Bio-arcane Barrage Bonus Magic Damage: 3.5/4.25/5/5.75/6.5% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health >>> 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health



Lucian

Passive – Lightslinger Vigilance Damage: 14 (+20% AD) >>> 10(+15% AD) Activation Conditions: When Lucian is empowered by another ally, his next two basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage >>> When Lucian is healed or shielded by an ally, or when a nearby enemy champion is immobilized, his next two basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage.



Lulu

Base Stats Armor: 29 >>> 26

Passive – Pix, Faerie Companion Magic Damage: 15-117 (based on level) >>> 9-111 (based on level)

E – Help, Pix! Shield Value: 75/110/145/180/215 (+55% AP) >>> 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP)



Milio

Base Stats Armor: 28 >>> 26 Armor Growth: 4.9 >>> 4.6

Passive – Fired Up! Empowered Attack Damage: 15%-35% AD (based on ally's level) >>> 15% AD (based on ally's level)



Nasus

Passive – Soul Eater Life Steal: 9/14/19% >>> 11/16/21%

R – Fury Of The Sands Cooldown: 120 seconds >>> 120/100/80 seconds



Orianna

R – Command: Shockwave Magic Damage: 250/350/450 (+90% AP) >>> 250/400/550 (+95% AP)



Rell

Base Stats Default Adaptive Force Stat: Attack Damage >>> Ability Power

Q – Shattering Strike Cast Time: 0.5 seconds >>> 0.4 seconds Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+60%AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+60% AP) Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage >>> 150/220/290/360/430 bonus damage to monsters

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP) Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage >>> 125/150/175/200/225 bonus damage to monsters

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage >>> 55/110/165/220/275 bonus damage to monsters

E – Full Tilt Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% AP) (+4% of target maximum health) >>> 25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AP) (+3% of target maximum health) Jungle Monster Damage: 250% of base damage >>> 100/145/190/235/280 bonus damage to monsters Percent Damage Cap Against Monsters: 150



Rumble

Base Stats Base Health: 659 >>> 625 Health Growth: 99 >>> 105 Base Health Regeneration: 8 >>> 7

Passive – Junkyard Titan Maximum Heat: 100 >>> 150 Danger Zone: 50+ (Note: Unchanged) Overheat Monster Damage Cap: 80 >>> 65-150 (based on level) Overheat Attack Speed: 20-80% (based on level) >>> 50-130% (based on level) Overheat Duration: 5.25 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Q – Flamespitter Magic Damage: 180/220/260/300/340 (+110% AP) >>> 135/150/165/180/195 (+6/7/8/9/10% of target maximum health) (+110% AP) Minion Damage Modifier: 60/65/70/75/80% >>> 55/60/65/70/75% Monster Cap on Percent Health Damage: 65-300 (based on level)

W – Scrap Shield Shield Value: 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP) >>> 25/55/85/115/145 (+4% of maximum health) (+25% AP)

E – Electro Harpoon Heat Generated: 10 >>> 20

R – The Equalizer Cooldown: 100/85/70 seconds >>> 130/105/80 seconds



Ryze

Passive – Arcane Mastery Maximum Mana Increase: 6% per 100 AP >>> 10% per 100 AP

E – Spell Flux Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 45% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) Missile Speed: 3500 >>> 4000



Sivir

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 >>> 2.5

W – Ricochet Bounce Damage: 25/30/35/40/45% AD >>> 30/35/40/45/50% AD



Yuumi

W – You And Me! Best Friend Bonus: 10-20% Heal and Shield Power (based on ally level) >>> 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% (based on spell rank)

E – Zoomies Shield Value: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP) >>> 80/105/130/155/180 (+ 30% AP) Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+8% per 100 AP) >>> 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% (+ 8% per 100 AP)

R – Final Chapter Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+15% AP) >>> 25/40/55 (+ 15% AP)



Zeri

Base Stats Movement Speed: 330 >>> 335

Passive – Living Battery Removed: The passive where Zeri steals 45% of the shields she damages and gains 10% movement speed for 2 seconds whenever she receives a shield has been removed. Q Passive Goes Here: Q – Burst Fire's passive has been moved to be Zeri's primary passive.

Q – Burst Fire Removed: Q's passive has been moved to be Zeri's primary passive. Trinity No More: Q – Burst Fire no longer activates Sheen.

E – Spark Surge Maximum On-Hit Critical Strike Multiplier: 65% >>> 85%



item Changes

Ardent Censer

Sanctify On-Hit Damage: 15-30 (based on level) >>> 15

Bloodthirster

Total Cost: 3200 >>> 3400

Galeforce

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Cloudburst Active Damage: 150-350 (Levels 8-18) (+200% Critical Strike Chance) >>> 150-350 (Level 8-18) (+45% bonus AD)

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal: 7% >>> 10%

Imperial Mandate

Coordinated Fire Application: 35-75 (Level 1-18) >>> 40-60 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Proc: 70-150 (Level 1-18) >>> 80-120 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Movement Speed Bonus: 20% >>> 25%

Moonstone Renewer

Heal: 20-40% (based on ally's level 1-18) >>> 35%

Shield: 30-40% (based on ally's level 1-18) >>> 40%

Same Target Heal Bonus: 15-30% (based on ally's level 1-18) >>> 25%

Same Target Shield bonus: 20-30% (based on ally's level 1-18) >>> 30%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste >>> 5 Heal and Shield Power

Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed: 30% >>> 35%

Rapid Firecannon

Energize Damage: 60-140 (based on level) >>> 60

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) >>> 100-180 (Level 6-18)

Rune Changes

Overheal

Shield Value: 20-300 (based on level) >>> 11% of Maximum Health

System Changes

Mid Lane Gold

Mid Lane minions are worth one less gold each before 14 minutes >>> Mid lane minions are worth the same amount of gold as minions in other lanes. Minion equality has been achieved.

Red Buff

Damage: 6+6*Level (12-114) >>> 6+4*Level (10-78)

Slow Amount: 10/15/25 >>> 10/15/20 (halved for ranged champions)

Health Regeneration: 1/3/9% >>> 1/3/5%

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Anivia: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Jax: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 105% Damage Dealt

Twitch: 100% Damage Taken >>> 95% Damage Taken

Warwick: 100% Healing Done >>> 105% Healing Done

Nerfs

Akali: 85% Damage Taken >>> 90% Damage Taken

Cho'Gath: 100% Damage Taken >>> 105% Damage Taken

Ivern: 100% Shield Strength >>> 80% Shield Strength; 95% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt

Malzahar: 92% Damage Dealt >>> 90% Damage Dealt; 108% Damage Taken >>> 110% Damage Taken

Vex: 100% Damage Dealt >>> 95% Damage Dealt

Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available

Prestige True Damage Qiyana

Prestige Obsidian Dragon Sett

Prestige Debonair Brand

Prestige K/DA Akali

Hextech Jarvan IV

Hextech Sejuani

Crystalis Motus Leona + Border + Icon

Mythic Chroma Crystalis Motus Leona (Reclaimed) + Icon

Crystalis Motus Leona Emote

Mythic Chroma High Noon Lucian

Prestige DRX Aatrox (NOTE: This skin will be leaving in Patch 13.13 on June 29)

Bugfixes and Quality of Life Changes

Fixed a bug where Neeko's Passive would allow her to attack champions if she was disguised as a Zombie Ward.

Fixed a bug where Rell's critical strike on-hit VFX would not line up with her weapon when dismounted.

Fixed a bug where Rell's W and E would sometimes not function correctly when Rell was affected by CC.

Fixed a bug where Rell's Q ability would switch directions after using Flash.

Fixed a bug where multiple visual issues would occur during Rell's spawn animation if she spawned as dismounted.

Fixed a bug where Rell could skip her W animation if E was casted during her W activation.

Fixed a bug where Rell could extend her passive stacks by hitting the same target.

Fixed a bug where Rell would have animation issues during the cast of her E.

Fixed a bug where Yone's W indicator would not follow the mouse cursor if the ability was manually selected by clicking on it.

Fixed a bug where Aegis of the Legion would show up in the build path and item sets for Locket of the Iron Solari.

Fixed a bug where small monsters would sometimes not reset aggro while being dragged outside of their camp area.

Fixed a bug where Janna's passive movement is preserved after recalling while facing an ally.

Fixed a bug where Ivern's passive ability would leave sharable buffs after slaying Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel that can only be picked up by Ivern.

Fixed a bug where players could see that Herald was being started without seeing the Herald due to the patience ring showing.

Fixed a bug where Ivern's E second Shield may not be activated even though no enemy was hit by the first one.

Fixed a bug where Kled could extend the range of his R and reroute using Primal Smite.

Fixed a bug where Mordekaiser would have all player locations revealed to him during his ultimate. What is this–a Cypher ult?

Fixed a bug where Ivern's W brush would allow Viego to reapply his Q passive while inside of the brush.

We've added a slider to repeatedly purchasable items (e.g., Key Fragments, Blue Essence) in the Event Token Shop.

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where DRX Kindred's Passive – Mark of the Kindred attack projectiles did not have different VFX between 0 and 1 passive stacks.

Fixed a bug where Urf Kench / Master Chef Tahm Kench skins were not using special animation when approaching enemies with three stacks of An Acquired Taste (P) applied.

Restored vertical cast indicator for Lion Dance Kog'Maw Living Artillery (R).

Upcoming Skins

The new Shan Hai Scrolls skins with Shan Hai Scrolls Bard, Shan Hai Scrolls Kog'Maw, Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia, Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench, and the new Mythic skin Crystalis Motus Leona will be available June 15, 2023 at 20:00 UTC.