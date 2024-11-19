The Chicago Cubs are likely to designate former closer Adbert Alzolay for assignment, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports.

“Among MLB roster manevuerings today, the Cubs are likely to DFA former closer Adbert Alzolay, a source tells ESPN. Alzolay underwent Tommy John in August. He won't pitch until late 2025 at the earliest,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 29-year-old was effective across 58 appearances in 2023. He pitched to a stellar 2.67 ERA and recorded 22 saves. The starter-turned-reliever appeared in only 18 games in 2024 and recorded a 4.67 ERA. Alzolay's season ended early after he suffered an injury. It was later revealed that Alzolay would need Tommy John surgery.

Alzolay, 29, may not land a contract until the 2025-2026 offseason given his injury timeline. However, perhaps a team will take a chance and sign him to a two-year deal. After all, Alzolay has displayed the ability to pitch well at the MLB level in the past. At the very least, he can provide depth out of the bullpen.

Of course, teams will be hesitant since he is not going to pitch until late 2025 at the earliest, as Rogers reported. Nevertheless, Alzolay's ceiling may still intrigue teams.

The Cubs are in an interesting position this offseason. Chicago finished the season with a mediocre 83-79 record. They have not played especially well in recent seasons, but the Cubs appear to be close to becoming a contender. If they can add enough talent this offseason then Chicago could make a postseason run in 2025.

However, there is also a chance that the Cubs could decide to sell and ultimately rebuild. They will need to take a close look at their roster and decide whether or not they can contend anytime soon.

There is a cloud of uncertainty swirling around the Cubs at the moment. Chicago's offseason strategy will play a big role in both MLB free agency and potential trades.