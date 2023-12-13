There's a new catcher in the Cubs organization.

The Chicago Cubs are welcoming a new catcher to the organization following a minor league agreement with Jorge Alfaro, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

“Sources: Free-agent catcher Jorge Alfaro in agreement with the Chicago Cubs on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training.”

Alfaro most recently saw action in the big leagues in a Boston Red Sox uniform during the 2023 MLB season. Before that, he was released by the Colorado Rockies in the same campaign. In only 18 total games and 52 plate appearances in 2023, the 30-year-old Alfaro hit .146 with a home run and four RBIs. Now with the Cubs system, Alfaro hopes that he will be able to eventually crack Chicago's big league roster. At the moment, the Cubs have two catchers on the roster in the forms of Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya.

Back in the 2023 campaign, the Cubs were 10th in the big leagues in catchers batting average (.245) and 17th in catchers wRC+ (87).

Alfaro also had three-year stints with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins plus a one-year tenure with the San Diego Padres. He first saw action in MLB in 2016 with the Phillies, who acquired him via a trade with the Texas Rangers, and played for them until 2018. In 2019, he was traded by the Phillies to the Marlins, who then inked him to one-year deals in 2020 and 2021.

Overall in his MLB career so far, the new Cubs organization catcher has batting splits of 253/.302/.393 with 48 home runs and 198 RBIs across 498 games and 1,710 plate appearances.