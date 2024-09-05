The Chicago Cubs are facing a significant challenge as left-handed pitcher Justin Steele has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

The injury comes as a huge blow to the team and their rotation. The injury is due to left elbow tendinitis, according to Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

This situation casts a shadow over the team's pitching depth and creates an unclear path forward as the season nears an end. This development is particularly disconcerting for the Cubs, considering Steele's role as a critical component of their starting rotation and a late-season postseason push.

Steele's injury not only reduces the Cubs' pitching staff's depth and stability but also places a significant burden on other pitchers to step up in his absence. This added responsibility is a major blow to a team that heavily relies on its pitching prowess to stay competitive in a crowded wild-card race.

Cubs rotation lacks depth amidst playoff push

The timing of Steele's injury is unfortunate, as it occurs during a crucial stretch of the season when every game counts towards playoff contention. His absence will likely force the Cubs' coaching staff and front office to rethink their strategy, pushing them to make call-ups or look into the free agent market for options such as Johnny Cueto, who split time with the Angels and Marlins, or Zack Greinke.

This rotation has been solid all season, and with only one guy truly struggling in 2024 in Kyle Hendricks, this rotation's effectiveness will take them to the playoffs- if they make it there. This situation also reignites concerns about the durability of pitchers and the ever-present risk of arm injuries, particularly tendinitis, which can be tricky to manage and recover from.

The medical staff and Steele will need to work closely to ensure a careful and effective rehabilitation process so he can return to the mound as soon as he is fully healthy. As the Cubs await the corresponding roster move, which remains to be announced, fans and analysts are left speculating on how the team will address this sudden gap.

Whether this will involve shifting bullpen roles or bringing in new talent, the team's decision will significantly influence their performance and strategies moving forward. Injury setbacks like Steele's test a team's resilience and adaptability, qualities that the Cubs will need to exhibit as they navigate through the remainder of the season. How they manage this situation could very well define their season and their chances of making a deep playoff run.