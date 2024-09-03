September is officially here and that means playoff baseball is on the horizon. While we can’t look past the final month of the 2024 MLB regular season, the postseason begins four weeks from today. So much can happen until then to disrupt the standings as division races remain tight and teams jockey for Wild Card spots in each league.

It’s arguably the best time of year for baseball as players across the league try to finish their season on a high while others prepare for October. It’s the final chance for most MLB fanbases to see their teams play in 2024, with heartbreaks and triumphs waiting to unfold.

Superstars in each league continue to chase history into September, adding to the excitement of crunch-time baseball. Shohei Ohtani is trying to create the 50-50 club as he’s six home runs and four steals shy after swiping three bases Monday. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge needs 12 homers in 24 games to break his own American League record of 62 he set just two years ago.

There isn’t a ton of movement in our latest MLB Power Rankings but teams in the top five moved around as the No. 1 team remained. The parity in MLB this year is surprising, but it also makes for one heck of a final month leading into the postseason as almost nothing for the playoffs is set in stone.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (no change)

The Dodgers flexed their muscles this past weekend by averaging eight runs per game in a four-game series win over the Diamondbacks. LA also may have put to bed any chance of an NL West race in September by taking three of four from Arizona, giving the Dodgers a six-game cushion over the D-backs.

The Padres are one game ahead of the Diamondbacks and the Dodgers have a few tough series this month, including a three-game set with the Pads during the regular season’s final week. LA’s starting rotation continues to be a worry, but the offense has plenty of firepower to overcome a few rough outings.

2. Philadelphia Phillies (+2)

Akin to the Dodgers, the Phillies made a statement with three wins in four against the Braves at home over the weekend. Arguably Philadelphia’s biggest series win of the season was capped off by a Nick Castellanos walk-off hit Sunday night, giving the Phillies a seven-game lead in the NL East.

With the division pretty much set, the Phils turn their attention to claiming a bye in the National League playoffs. Figuring out their fifth starter for September is a priority following the latest ugly outing from Taijuan Walker. Only nine of Philadelphia’s remaining 25 games are at home, but there should be many playoff games in the City of Brotherly Love for the third consecutive October.

3. Milwaukee Brewers (+2)

While he’s been mostly overshadowed by Jackson Merrill and Paul Skenes, Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is putting together a phenomenal rookie season. The 20-year-old has become the engine of Milwaukee’s offense as he’s only improved with each passing month.

Since the start of June, Chourio ranks seventh in batting average (.318), 13th in OPS (.911), and 11th in wRC+ (151) among qualified hitters. He launched a grand slam Monday to help the Brewers to their sixth win in the past seven games. As his first MLB postseason approaches, more fireworks could be on the horizon for Milwaukee’s budding superstar.

4. New York Yankees (-2)

The Yankees are coming off a tough week which saw them drop consecutive series to the Nationals and Cardinals. Still, they remain a half-game ahead of the Orioles in the AL East and own the American League’s top record with four weeks left in the regular season.

Gerrit Cole exited his start Monday with a calf cramp but he nor New York are too concerned about it. The Yanks ace is pitching like himself again following a rough return from elbow inflammation that delayed his season debut until late June. Cole won three of his last four starts and posted a 1.85 ERA across his last six.

5. Baltimore Orioles (-2)

Baltimore’s trade deadline acquisitions are making a significant impact as the Orioles try to keep pace with the Yankees. Seranthony Dominguez appears to be their de facto closer and is a perfect seven-for-seven in save opportunities since joining Baltimore. It’s worth noting though that he did allow a run in four of his past seven appearances.

Zach Eflin returned from a brief stint on the injured list to toss seven brilliant innings against the Rockies Sunday. He is a perfect 5-0 in five starts with the Orioles and will play a significant role for Baltimore in the MLB playoffs. Don’t be surprised if Eflin is right behind ace Corbin Burnes in the postseason rotation.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks (no change)

The Diamondbacks were humbled this week with series losses to the Dodgers and Mets. It marked the first time the D-backs lost consecutive series at home since late May. LA out-slugged Arizona over the weekend in a crazy series that saw 33 runs scored in the first three innings of the four games.

The D-backs cushion in the NL Wild Card standings is down to three games. The good news is the offense is getting healthier. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker could return from the injured list this week which should provide a huge spark for Arizona.

7. Cleveland Guardians (no change)

This time last week the Guardians and Royals were tied for the AL Central lead amid Kansas City taking three of four from Cleveland. Following a win to avoid the sweep against the Royals, the Guards won three of four and re-established a 3 1/2-game lead in the division.

This week could be a litmus test for Cleveland with another series in Kansas City followed by a trip to LA for a date with the Dodgers. The Guardians need their rotation to be sharp this week. Their starters may have turned a corner with three consecutive quality starts entering Tuesday.

8. Houston Astros (no change)

The headlines in Houston last week were plastered with Yordan Alvarez’s name. The Astros slugger posted a 1.712 OPS across his past six games and has a 26-game on-base streak. He crushed three homers in Philadelphia last Wednesday then powered two more out of the park Sunday against Kansas City. Alvarez joined Jeff Bagwell as the only Astros with four straight 30+ home run seasons.

On the mound, Spencer Arrighetti has become an X-factor for Houston’s pitching staff. The rookie starter took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against a potent Phillies offense last week, recording his third double-digit strikeout start of August. Arrighetti closed the month with a 3-2 record and a 1.95 ERA, striking out 47 batters compared to 10 walks in five starts.

9. San Diego Padres (no change)

Admittedly it’s hard to put the Padres this low given their surge since the All-Star break, but it can be argued the teams ranked six through nine can fall in any order. San Diego has one series loss in the second half and is getting healthier at the right time.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup Monday after a 10-week absence and Yu Darvish takes the mound Wednesday for the first time since May. It’s probably also safe to say Joe Musgrove is officially back following his third consecutive quality start. He did not allow a run in two of them.

10. Atlanta Braves (+2)

The Braves started last week with a three-game sweep of the Twins but entered September disappointed after dropping three of four in Philadelphia over the weekend. Atlanta led in two of the three games they lost which adds a little more sting to the wound with their hopes of a division title all but gone.

Even worse, the Braves lead for the final Wild Card spot in the NL was reduced to a half-game with the red-hot Mets breathing down their necks. However, Atlanta’s September schedule looks promising, especially to begin with. The Braves’ next three series are against non-playoff teams, including the Nats and NL-worst Rockies.

11. Kansas City Royals (-1)

The Royals were on cloud nine a week ago while on the verge of taking sole possession of first place in the AL Central. It’s all come crashing down since as Kansas City’s losing streak reached six games Monday. On top of that, the Royals are dealing with an injury bug.

They likely lost first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino for the rest of the season with a fractured thumb, while starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen suffered a hamstring strain last Tuesday. Hunter Renfroe, Hunter Harvey, and Will Smith are all expected to return early this month. The Royals need all hands on deck to maintain their lead for the final American League Wild Card position.

12. New York Mets (+1)

How about those New York Mets? A five-game winning streak has the Mets on the Braves’ tail with less than four weeks remaining in the regular season. The NL East foes will meet for one more series in Atlanta during the final week of September.

Is there a chance the Mets are the Phillies’ biggest threat for the division? New York and Philly have seven games between each other this month with a 7 1/2-game gap. A lot needs to happen on top of the Mets taking at least five of those games, but stranger things have happened. Regardless, it’ll be a fun September in Queens.

13. Minnesota Twins (-2)

The end of August wasn’t kind to the Twins who dropped eight of 10 before winning a series over the Blue Jays last weekend. Minnesota jumped Kansas City for the second Wild Card spot in the American League and is still lurking in the AL Central race.

A massive series against the Royals commences this weekend in Kansas City. Who knows if the fifth or sixth seed is a “better” place to be with no guaranteed MLB playoff matchups yet, but the winner of that series should have an inside edge for the five and to catch the Guardians in the division.

14. Chicago Cubs (+5)

Our highest riser this week was a tie between the Cubs and Tigers, two teams looking to make improbable playoff pushes in September. The Cubs ripped off eight wins in their last nine August games to capture 18 victories in the month, their most in a single month this season.

Chicago’s six-game win streak was snapped Monday after the bullpen blew a three-run lead in the final two innings of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Still, the Cubs gained two games in the Wild Card standings over the last week and sit 3 1/2 behind the Braves with 24 games left.

15. Detroit Tigers (+5)

The Tigers won eight of 11 since dropping a series to the Cubs a few weeks ago. That stretch bumped Detroit above .500 for the first time since the first week of June. At 70-69, five games separate the Tigers from a playoff position.

The next two weeks are massive for Detroit’s slim postseason hopes. Two more games against the Padres lead to consecutive series with the A’s and Rockies. The Tigers need to continue winning with nine straight games against the Orioles and Royals following that upcoming stretch.

16. Boston Red Sox (-2)

Just as Boston’s pitching staff is starting to pick things up, the Red Sox offense has gone flat at the most important time of the season. The Sox scored one run in each of their last three games, all three losses. They were shut out last Tuesday for the first time since May.

Boston still has a chance to shake up the American League Wild Card standings but they have to right the ship quickly. The Sox trail the Royals by 4 1/2 games for the sixth seed with the Tigers trying to get in the mix. The Red Sox have the worst run differential of any team with a winning record (+5).

17. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

The Cardinals had a run of very close games last week as seven consecutive contests were decided by three runs or less. St. Louis went 4-3 and enjoyed a solid stretch of four wins in five, including a series win in the Bronx over the weekend. The Cards put up 14 runs Sunday to capture the series over the Yanks.

St. Louis’ playoff chances are hanging by a thread and so too could Oliver Marmol’s job security. A 5 1/2-game deficit isn’t impossible to erase, but the Cards have to get past the Cubs, Mets, and Braves to reach the playoffs. The Cardinals have missed the postseason in consecutive seasons only twice in the 21st century.

18. Seattle Mariners (-3)

This unbelievable collapse continues for the Mariners who dropped their third straight series to the Angels last weekend. Seattle now trails Houston by six games in the AL West, the Astros’ largest division lead of the season. It’s hard to fathom the 16-game swing between the two rivals over the past 11 weeks.

Few people would have believed Scott Servais would be one of two MLB managers let go during the 2024 season (so far), yet the M’s try to go on without their second-winningest manager ever. A disastrous summer is nearing a close and the chance to reach and win in the playoffs this year has likely come and gone for a franchise hoping to leave their consistent losing in the past.

19. San Francisco Giants (-2)

Three consecutive series losses all but extinguished the Giants’ playoff hopes and their defeat against the Marlins over the weekend might be their low point of the season. Four teams are ahead of them for the NL’s last Wild Card spot with 6 1/2 games separating the Giants from an MLB playoff berth.

San Fran’s September schedule offers no favors either. All but one of the Giants’ remaining series are against teams currently occupying a playoff spot. Perhaps this is the final month that Farhan Zaidi is in charge of baseball operations in San Francisco.

20. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

The Rays turned some heads with a sweep of the Diamondbacks a few weeks ago but have stumbled since, losing nine of their last 14. Tampa is three games below .500 for the first time since June following the stretch and is surely looking ahead to 2025 now.

A goal remains for this year though: avoid a last-place finish. The Rays entered Tuesday even with the Blue Jays in wins but have two less losses than Toronto. One series later this month between the two teams could decide who finishes in the AL East basement.

21. Toronto Blue Jays (+1)

It’s undoubtedly been a disappointing season up north, but the Blue Jays are playing better baseball as of late. Toronto is 12-8 since Aug. 12 and is no longer a shoo-in to finish last in their division as the aforementioned race for fourth in the AL East remains hot.

Speaking of hot, the Blue Jays could be searching for a new manager this winter with John Schneider’s job security in flux. It was speculated that he’d be let go during the season and it seems inevitable that Toronto will go in a different direction given how this year panned out. There could be a ton of changes coming to the Jays before the 2025 MLB season begins.

22. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

A couple of weeks ago, Reds manager David Bell took responsibility for the team’s disappointing season. 2024 was supposed to be a stepping stone year for Cincinnati with playoff expectations after narrowly missing out on the dance last year. Instead, the Reds are nine games out of a playoff spot.

There are reasons to be excited about the future as Cincy’s young core continues to grow. There needs to be improvement in the offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Reds have the worst batting average in the National League at .233.

23. Texas Rangers (no change)

Rangers fans can only claim themselves as supporters of the reigning World Series champions for another two months. That’s about all the excitement the Texas faithful can dwell on as a dispiriting season nears its conclusion.

The Rangers should still be able to fill seats in September thanks to the expected returns to the mound for Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The latter could be making his final appearances in a Rangers uniform while deGrom tries to get people excited for his return to full action in 2025.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (no change)

While Oneil Cruz had a monster month of August at the plate, his performance was overshadowed by the Pirates’ decision to move him from shortstop to center field last week. Cruz committed 24 errors at shortstop this season, the second-most in MLB this season. Pittsburgh opted to give him a month-long trial run in the outfield.

Cruz posted a .389 average and .986 OPS with nine doubles, 14 RBIs, and 10 steals in August. He’s two home runs shy of becoming the first Pirates player with 30 doubles, 20 home runs, and 20 steals in a season since Andrew McCutchen won NL MVP in 2013.

25. Washington Nationals (no change)

Fans in the nation’s capital were treated to a series win over the Yankees last week as Nats pitching stifled the Bronx Bombers. Patrick Corbin won consecutive starts for the first time this year while MacKenzie Gore recorded back-to-back quality starts as they both earned wins in that series.

The Nationals have the Marlins and Pirates this week, giving them a chance to start September on the right foot. Washington is 11 wins shy of topping their 71 victories in 2023. They’ve reached 11 wins every month but July, when they won 10.

26. Oakland Athletics (no change)

If you don’t know the name Lawrence Butler yet, you might want to get familiar with it. The A’s right fielder has been one of the best hitters in the league since the All-Star break and he opened September with a bang with the first four-hit game of his MLB career Monday.

Butler is seventh in all of baseball with a 1.019 OPS in the second half. His .327 batting average, 13 doubles, and 33 runs are all in the top 10 during that span. The A’s might be leaving Oakland soon, but they have a few cornerstone pieces emerging that could make the future a lot more promising.

27. Los Angeles Angels (no change)

There’s nothing the Angels can do to salvage the season but they’re at least giving their fans in Anaheim some excitement. Angels faithful had a fun Labor Day Weekend cheering LA to a series win over the Mariners. The series was highlighted by a Mickey Moniak walk-off home run Saturday.

The Angels haven’t lost more than 90 games in a season this century. They need to win 15 of their final 25 games to keep that streak going. It’s not exactly a stat the Angels want given they haven’t had much postseason success, but it’s something to play for.

28. Miami Marlins (+1)

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Marlins have a new number next to their name in our MLB Power Rankings. The Fish moved up one spot after taking a series off the Giants over the weekend to jump the Rockies at the bottom of the National League. The pair split a four-game set earlier last week.

Connor Norby is putting together a great first stint with the Marlins since being traded by the Orioles. Recalled on Aug. 18, Norby recorded a hit in 10 straight games before his first hitless effort. He’s batting .313 with nine extra-base hits and 14 runs scored in 12 games with Miami.

29. Colorado Rockies (-1)

It’s hard to find a silver lining for the Rockies this season as they clinched their sixth consecutive losing season last week. Colorado needs nine wins to top their record from last year and 12 to avoid another 100-loss campaign.

The bright side is breakouts from Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle while Ezequiel Tovar continues to emerge as the face of the franchise. Still, there is not much room for optimism for the immediate future of the franchise.

30. Chicago White Sox (no change)

One of the major storylines across MLB in September will be the White Sox’s quest to avoid laughable history. Chicago has 23 games remaining with 108 losses, meaning they need to post a winning record the rest of the way to fall short of 120 losses and match the 1962 Mets for the most defeats in a season in the modern era.

The problem is the White Sox have lost 11 in a row, have four wins since the All-Star break, and haven’t won more than nine games in a month this season. The good news for Chicago sports fans is that the Caleb Williams era for the Bears officially begins Sunday. Bear Down.