Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Chicago Cubs reportedly reinstated SP Kyle Hendricks from the IL and optioned 2B Nick Madrigal to Triple-A Iowa, per Taylor McGregor.

Hendricks is a key pitcher for Chicago and will pitch against the New York Mets on Thursday. The veteran is looking to return and help Chicago climb over the .500 mark. Meanwhile, Madrigal’s demotion is fairly surprising given his potential, but his struggles in 2023 have been apparent.

Kyle Hendricks’ return to Cubs

“There’s a lot of confidence when he steps foot on the bump and is healthy,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hendricks, per Marquee Sports Network.

Hendricks was one of the Cubs’ best pitchers during the mid-late 2010’s decade, even leading the league in ERA during the Cubs’ magical World Series-winning 2016 campaign. Chicago wouldn’t have enjoyed the season they did had Hendricks not been in the rotation.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Hendricks is coming off a pair of forgettable seasons. He posted a 4.77 ERA in 2021 and 4.80 ERA in 2022. Injuries have been problematic at times, but Hendricks simply hasn’t looked like the same pitcher on the mound in recent seasons. Perhaps he can turn it around in 2023 for Chicago.

It will be intriguing to see how the veteran right-hander fares in his return on Thursday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nick Madrigal: What does the future hold?

Christopher Morel is stealing headlines in Chicago with his inspiring play as of late. When the Cubs acquired Nick Madrigal (and Codi Heuer) from the Chicago White Sox for Craig Kimbrel in 2021, they envisioned Madrigal being the one to emerge as a star. Instead, his performance has been mediocre at best since arriving at Wrigley Field.

And now, he’s getting demoted to the minor leagues

In 2022, his first season with the Cubs, he hit just .249 with a .588 OPS. Batting average doesn’t receive as much attention in today’s game but it is important for a player like Madrigal. He doesn’t offer much power at all, so hitting for average is crucial for him. Getting on-base is also important, and he posted just a .305 OBP in 2022.

So far in 2023, Madrigal owns an underwhelming .247/.286/.301 slash line with a .587 OPS. He also has no home runs this year and just two total career homers.

He’s still just 26-years old, so there’s time for him to figure things out. Right now, Madrigal’s future is in question and one has to wonder if the Cubs will consider shopping him ahead of the July trade deadline.