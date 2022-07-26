Cubs deploy classic MLB trade deadline strategy with David Robertson

The Chicago Cubs, who embarked on a full-scale fire sale at last year’s MLB trade deadline, appear to be angling towards a similar approach this year too. One of their best trade chips, closer David Robertson, has been the subject of rumors around the MLB, with teams like the New York Mets and Yankees expressing interest. On Tuesday, the Cubs pulled a classic deadline move with Robertson, one that won’t quiet down any of the rumors ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jon Heyman of the New York Post have the details.

This is good strategy by Cubs. His value could not possibly go higher. He fits Mets, Yankees (and many more) https://t.co/CTHPgHLIdO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2022

Rogers astutely pointed out that David Robertson was given the day off by the Cubs, his second straight game without pitching.

Cubs fans were likely wondering why they weren’t seeing Robertson warming up in the bullpen while the club was nursing a two-run lead. Such is the state of affairs ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Especially for a player like Robertson, who just so happens to play a position that is a given to be a need of each contender every year ahead of the deadline. It makes sense to rest him too, as he has done everything he possibly can to boost his trade value.

The Cubs righty is enjoying an excellent campaign, having pitched to a 1.83 ERA with 14 saves and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The one-time All-Star also has something that makes him an even more coveted MLB trade deadline asset for teams like the Yankees and Mets: experience playing in New York.

Robertson pitched for the Yankees from 2008-2014, heading back to New York in a 2017 trade. He enjoyed success in New York, winning a World Series title in 2009.

Now, David Robertson will look to help a contender shore up the back of their bullpen. He’s one step closer to that after the Cubs’ latest move.