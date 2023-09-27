Shortstop Dansby Swanson made his first return to the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park since joining the Chicago Cubs in free agency in December 2022. Swanson, a native of Marietta, GA, enjoyed some Southern hospitality prior to the Cubs' series opener against the Braves on Tuesday.

Dansby Swanson shared his thoughts on his return with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sarah K. Spencer.

Former Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, now with the Cubs, makes his return to Truist Park tonight. "Nothing but love and smiles," Swanson said of visiting with old teammates, plus getting to visit family and friends: https://t.co/QXOp0QGiwF pic.twitter.com/gn47DGxbjX — AJC Sports (@AJCsports) September 26, 2023

“Nothing but love and smiles. Got a home-cooked meal last night at my parents' house which was pretty delicious. And obviously, being able to see people you've built relationships with for the last six, seven years. Yeah, nothing but love for one another,” Swanson said.

“Just being able to catch up and see how people's families are doing. You know, uh, see if everybody's holding up healthy and everything. Just very thankful to have good people in my life,” he continued.

“It's such a cool moment and like I said I'm very appreciative for everything that everybody's done for me in my time here,” Dansby Swanson concluded.

The Braves faithful gave Swanson a rousing standing ovation when he stood in the on-deck circle on Tuesday. Dansby Swanson played for the Braves from 2016 to 2022. He helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros.

Dansby Swanson has batted .250 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs in his first season with the Cubs. Chicago is currently fighting for a spot in the NL Wild Card round.

With the way things are going, the Cubs (82-74) are going to slug it out with the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74), Miami Marlins (81-75), and Cincinnati Reds (80-77). The Philadelphia Phillies (87-69) have the upper hand in the NL Wild Card race.

The road to the postseason doesn't get any easier for Dansby Swanson and the Cubs. They must overcome his former team, the Braves (100-56), who have the best record in the majors.