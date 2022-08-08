Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract.

With Heyward currently on the IL, the Cubs have also informed the veteran outfielder that he’s not in their plans for the remainder of the season, but that they’d like to keep him around as a strong locker room presence.

Cubs Jed Hoyer says Jason Heyward won’t be with the team next year. He has one year left on his contract. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 8, 2022

The Cubs are currently planning to give opportunities to other outfielders, culminating in their surprising decision on the Heyward front. The Cubs acquired Franmil Reyes on Monday after he was DFA’d by the Cleveland Guardians, so it’s possible he’s one of the players they’re hoping to give an extended run to during the final part of the regular season.

While Heyward won’t be on the roster for the final year of his contract, the Cubs are still planning to pay him a fortune. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Heyward will still earn $22 million in 2023, which is what he was owed in base salary.

Jason Heyward,who has one year left on his eight-year, $184 million contract,

will be cut loose this winter. #Cubs president Jed Hoyer says. They will pay him $22 million in 2023. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 8, 2022

Heyward has been on the IL with a knee injury since late June and it seems likely that he’s played his final game in a Cubs uniform given the team’s decision.

The move from the Cubs isn’t one that happened overnight. Hoyer reportedly discussed the matter at length with Heyward before making his final decision on the matter.

This season, Heyward has featured in 48 games. He’s slashing .204/.278/.277 with 1 home run and 1o RBI across 137 at-bats throughout the year.