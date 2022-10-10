The Chicago Cubs had yet another disappointing season in 2022. Despite the losing record, though, the team had many key players that performed well for them. Players like Ian Happ and Willson Contreras balled out for Chicago this season, and were expected to be traded during the trade deadline.

However, the organization shockingly did not trade either player during the deadline. That has led fans to wonder whether the team would keep the two players around for the following season. However, it seems like at least one of these players won’t be returning to Chicago next season: Willson Contreras. (via Daniel Greenberg)

“He’s gone forsure. Cubs really have no interest in keeping him.”

On NBC Sports Chicago, @BNightengale told @MikeBermanNBC that the Chicago Cubs have no intention on keeping catcher Willson Contreras and will let him sign with another team this offseason. "He's gone forsure. Cubs really have no interest in keeping him." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) October 10, 2022

Contreras was one of the better hitting catchers in the league last season, helping the Cubs win a couple of games. Because of that, many expected teams like the New York Mets to try and acquire the catcher during the deadline. However, Contreras, along with, Happ, was not traded, much to the shock of Cubs fans.

The reason why Willson Contreras will not return to the Cubs next season is not due to the catcher himself. Rather, the team is looking to start a rebuild after years of putting it off. However, it is a bit puzzling that Chicago chose to let Contreras walk for free instead of trading him to a team for some assets in return.

In any case, expect Contreras to find a new team once the free agency period starts. The Cubs will at least offer the qualifying offer to the catcher, but it’s more than likely going to get declined.