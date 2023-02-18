The Chicago Cubs have already signed one former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger in Cody Bellinger. As the Cubs look to round out their roster on the doorstep on Spring Training, Chicago has dove back into the former Dodgers’ well.

The Cubs have signed Edwin Rios to a one-year major league contract, via Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times. The terms of Rios’ contract have not yet been disclosed.

Edwin Rios has played 112 games at the major league level for the Dodgers, spending most of his time at either first or third base. He is a career .219 hitter with 20 home runs, nine doubles and 43 RBI. Rios was a member of the 2020 Dodgers team that won the World Series.

Chicago already has two veteran first base options in Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini. At third base, the Cubs can employ Christopher Morel, Patrick Wison or Zach McKinstry – who also played for the Dodgers. Right now, it doesn’t appear as if a starting spot is available for Rios despite his major league deal.

Rios does have an option left, so the Cubs can choose to stash him in AAA. Rios is still only 28-years-old and put on quite the performance during his time in the minor leagues. The corner infielder was the 2016 Dodgers’ minor league player of the year.

While Rios might not make any sense at the onset of the season, he is a solid addition by the Cubs. He gives Chicago some more power in the corners and another versatile infield option.