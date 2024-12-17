The Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. They sent the outfielder and first baseman east after picking up Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster with the Houston Astros. This trade is primarily about the money, as the Cubs are looking to save before having to sign Tucker. Their fans are still despondent about the trade.

Cubs fan @Da_Carnivore posted on social media, “Cody is going to be missed here in Chicago. Why did the Cubbies do that?”

@BoxLunch83 is not a fan of the return. “I think we got fleeced again and could have traded him to a team with something to actually give up in a trade.”

The Cubs got pitcher Cody Poteet back in the deal and had to retain $5 million in salary. This was a pure salary dump on the Yankees to try and save money. Poteet made four starts and pitched to a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings in the majors last year. At 30 years old, his ceiling is limited, and can be a depth starter for the team.

Cubs look for revitalized offense with Kyle Tucker over Cody Bellinger

The Cubs finished 10 games behind the Brewers in a tie for second place in the NL Central last year. Despite bringing in Craig Counsell as the most expensive manager ever, they won only 83 games. Something needed to change and they swung big with Tucker. While that may have cost them Bellinger it could be worth it long-term.

Tucker will cost a lot if he hits free agency next year. After Juan Soto broke every record in the book this year, Tucker's agent should push for a free agency frenzy around the outfielder. It won't get to Soto levels, but it could be a huge contract. The Cubs should make a swing at Tucker and trading Bellinger is the first step in that.