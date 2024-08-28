The Chicago Cubs took a hit to their present and their future on Wednesday as manager Craig Counsell provided a grim injury update on rookie pitcher Ben Brown.

“Counsell said it’s not likely Brown will be back this season,” Meghan Montemurro reported on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

Brown has been sidelined since June 8, a four-inning outing against the Reds, with a neck injury. The Cubs placed him on the 60-day injured list a day later. Brown has resumed throwing numerous times while on the shelf, but was shut down due to discomfort on all occasions.

Brown, in his first season in the bigs, had shown promising signs during the first half of the season, finishing 1-3 in 15 appearances with eight starts. He struck out 64 batters in 55.1 innings and kept his ERA at just 3.58. Brown burst onto the scene at the end of may when he pitched seven no-hit innings against the Milwaukee Brewers with 10 strikeouts, but now it appears his rookie season may be cut short due to injury.

Craig Counsell, Cubs navigating rotation injuries in midst of Wild Card push

There's no question that pitching has been a strength for the Chicago Cubs this season. Craig Counsell's ball club ranks seventh in the Major Leagues in team ERA, as of the morning of August 28. Brown's injury cuts into their rotation depth, and removes a player who had shown reliability both as a starter and coming in out of the bullpen.

That will unquestionably hurt a Cubs team that's trying to claw its way back into the Wild Card picture. A solid 7-3 recent stretch has pull Counsell and company back within 5.5 games of the final Wild Card Spot, currently held by the Atlanta Braves. A light schedule over the next week will give them an opportunity to gain some more ground as they prepare for a pair of series against the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brown's injury puts a heavier burden on starters Shota Imanaga and Jameson Tallion, both of whom have been reliable stalwarts in the Chicago rotation this season. Imanaga has been especially strong, with a 10-3 record, 140 strikeouts and an ERA that just creeps over three.

The Cubs will be hoping that Brown is back to his full form next season, as the 24-year-old showed plenty of upside in his first season in Chicago.