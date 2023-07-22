Longtime MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler called it a career in January at 36 years of age but remains around the game, serving as an analyst for Marquee Sports Network. That's why it wasn't too surprising to see him throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Chicago Cubs Saturday at Wrigley Field, but the way he did it was certainly interesting.

Instead of stepping up on the hill, Fowler threw an impressive one-hopper from the edge of center field. Take a look, via Ben Verlander:

This is awesome. Dexter Fowler threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field today and did it from Center Field. pic.twitter.com/peVQnoimWr — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 22, 2023

Fowler was still trying to play in the big leagues after signing a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays last December. It's not like he's been away from the game very long, hence the accurate throw. Fowler only played two seasons with the Cubbies, but the 2016 one was memorable. That's the year Chicago broke their World Series curse and he also made the NL All-Star Team in 16′ after hitting .276.

Although Dexter Fowler ended up joining the rival St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, Cubs fans won't forget how important he was to their Fall Classic win on both sides of the ball. Fowler had a pretty solid big-league career overall that spanned 14 years. He also played for the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Houston Astros. His last MLB appearance came in 2021.

The Cubs finish up a three-game set with the Cardinals on Sunday at Wrigley. They currently sit 7.5 games back of first place in the National League Central while also trailing by six games in the Wild Card race.