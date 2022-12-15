By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs signed reliever Brad Boxberger to a one-year, $2 million contract on Thursday- and the fans weren’t happy about it. Not because they dislike Boxberger. Cubs fans were expecting the first reported deal they heard to be the Dansby Swanson signing.

When it wasn’t, the Wrigley Field faithful took to Twitter to share their reactions to the deal. Here are some of the best ones.

That sums up how Cubs fans feel pretty well. Chicago was among the teams expected to spend the most money heading into the offseason, particularly in the shortstop market.

But, while the Cubs have added some nice free agents in Jameson Taillon and Cody Bellinger, they’ve watched as three of the top four shortstops have been signed. Hence the you-know-what burger this fan is referencing from the classic baseball movie Major League.

But wait, there are more reactions!

everything is ok now https://t.co/x2G0FTnXhz — The Young Pope (@ZWMartin_) December 15, 2022

All of the previous transgressions of the Cubs front office are now forgiven, as Brad Boxberger is headed to Chicago. This Twitter user channeled the entire fanbase with this post.

And who could resist a classic burger joke!

But honestly, poor Brad Boxberger. The man pitched to the best ERA of his career at the age of 34 and this is the kind of treatment he gets?

Such is the way of life for Cubs fans at the moment. They feel as if they were promised one thing and are now getting something entirely different.

Unless Chicago gains an edge in the Swanson sweepstakes, these fans might be feeling this way for the foreseeable future.