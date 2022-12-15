By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The Chicago Cubs may not have put in an offer for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, who signed a decades-long deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. MLB rumors had it the team signed him after narrowly missing out on New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge.

“Bust started to look a lot more plausible after top-of-the-market shortstop Carlos Correa agreed this week to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, without the Cubs so much as making an actual offer for the shortstop they considered their top target at last week’s Winter Meetings,” NBC Sports Chicago Cubs insider Gordon Wittenmyer wrote.

“The Cubs got no further in discussions with Correa than outlining ranges and parameters, said one industry source.”

Correa’s contract lasts until the 2036 season, when the two-time All Star turns 41 years old. The deal includes a full no trade clause, according to Spotrac, meaning the 28-year-old shortstop will likely be able to control his league destiny until he hangs up his cleats.

The Cubs, who let three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras sign a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, likely could have upgraded to a sure-fire MLB starter even after rumors swirled of a potential Dansby Swanson signing. Chicago has two players who will earn a base or adjusted salary in 2026, and could have benefited from the certainty of a 13-year contract.

The Cubs still managed to sign centerfielder Cody Bellinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $17.5 million in MLB free agency.

“I was able to live out my childhood dream for these past 6 years,” Bellinger wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post. “Memories myself and my family will never forget.

“It was truly an honor putting on that Dodger uniform from that first time my 17-year-old self tried it on. Through the ups and down, I’ll love and cherish every moment I had out there.”