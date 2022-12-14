By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Dansby Swanson’s free agency market has been heating up over the past couple of days and it appears that one team may be pulling ahead as favorites. According to the latest MLB rumors from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, via Bleacher Nation, the Chicago Cubs are considered a strong possibility for Swanson in free agency. Rogers indicates that there’s a good chance Swanson does not return to the Atlanta Braves, and if he is to leave, the Cubs appear to be strong suitors.

During a radio appearance on ESPN 1000, Rogers reports that Swanson has “offers in hand” and considers the Cubs to have “a little better” than a 50-50 shot at landing the star shortstop.

It’s unclear what offers Swanson has received in free agency thus far, but Rogers indicates they could be in surplus of the $200 million mark.

With Carlos Correa joining the San Francisco Giants on a jaw-dropping $350 million deal, teams have shifted their attention to Swanson as they prepare to battle it out for the shortstop in free agency. Swanson is the last remaining “top-tier” shortstop from a free-agency class that also consisted of Trea Turner, Correa, and Xander Bogaerts. Those who missed out on the aforementioned trio are hoping to avoid a similar fate with Swanson.

The links to the Cubs make plenty of sense. Swanson just got married to Mallory Pugh, a professional soccer player who plays for the Chicago Red Stars. Chicago also has the financial flexibility to pull off a Swanson deal, and could be willing to meet his demands as teams attempt to drive up his price.

Last year for the Braves, Dansby Swanson slashed .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs, 96 RBI, and 99 runs scored in what was his most productive MLB season to date.