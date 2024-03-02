Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ reportedly suffered a mild left hamstring strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The injury is concerning, but manager Craig Counsell still expects Happ to be ready for Opening Day, via Montemurro as well.
Happ, a 2022 All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, is a key piece to the puzzle for Chicago. He's also been durable for the most part during his career. Happ has played in exactly 158 games in each of the past two seasons.
The Cubs outfielder had a decent, albeit far from spectacular 2023 campaign from an offensive standpoint. He slashed .248/.360/.431/.791 and hit 21 home runs and 35 doubles. Happ added 14 stolen bases as well.
Happ's production was respectable. He's a reliable offensive presence. But Happ also won his second Gold Glove award for Chicago in 2023. His versatility is important to note as well, as Happ can play second or third base if necessary.
All of this illustrates why Happ is so important to this Cubs ball club. He's displayed leadership characteristics as well.
Happ, Cubs looking for big 2024 season
Happ is expected to be ready for Opening Day. Chicago is hoping to have a big 2024 campaign after narrowly missing the 2023 playoffs. The team recently re-signed Cody Bellinger, a move that should pay dividends moving forward. Chicago may still try to make another move before Opening Day as well.
The National League Central certainly is not the most competitive division in baseball. As a result, the Cubs likely feel as if they will have an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth via a division title. As long as Chicago's pitching holds up, they should find themselves in contention down the stretch.
For now, the Cubs are simply hoping that Ian Happ can return from his injury as soon as possible.