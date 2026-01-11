The Boston Red Sox have officially lost out on Alex Bregman. The veteran infielder opted out of his one-year, $22 million deal with Boston and signed a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, which includes a no-trade clause and no opt-outs. After a lackluster 2024, Bregman, who turned 32 in March, returned to form in 2025, hitting 18 home runs and 62 RBIs with a .273/.360/.462 batting line for the Red Sox in 114 games.

With Bregman gone, Boston now has a significant hole at third base and a need for a consistent right-handed bat to complement the lineup, which, according to MLB Columnist and USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox may look to fill with Bo Bichette.

“The Boston Red Sox will now turn their sights to Bo Bichette,” Nightengale wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following Bregman’s signing.

The 27-year-old former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop will have to move to either second or third base if he joins Boston. Like Bregman, Bichette also struggled in 2024 and bounced back in 2025, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+ in 139 games. Over four of the last five seasons, he has recorded at least 175 hits and 3.8 fWAR, making him one of the top free-agent bats available this offseason.

Bichette has already drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees. Though Toronto is reportedly keen to retain him, the opportunity to acquire an elite bat from an AL East rival is a compelling proposition for the Red Sox. Bichette also has familiarity with Fenway Park, where he has hit .329/.382/.524 with six home runs and 30 RBIs over 35 career games.

Boston roster features shortstop Trevor Story under contract for two more years, so Bichette would likely slide to second or third base, giving Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox's 2021 No. 4 overall pick, more flexibility to recover from his season-ending wrist injury. Another option in the infield, Cristian Campbell, has had a difficult debut season and might see additional development time in Triple-A should Bichette arrive. Other free-agent options, such as Eugenio Suarez, or trade candidates like Brendan Donovan and Nico Hoerner, remain possibilities, but Bichette offers a combination of youth, production, and flexibility in the field that aligns with Boston’s goals.

Having returned to this past season for the first time since 2021, securing a player of Bichette’s caliber could be crucial in the Red Sox's pursuit of a deeper playoff run. General manager Craig Breslow has indicated that free agency is the preferred route Boston intends to use to complete the roster, making Bichette the centerpiece of the Red Sox post-Bregman strategy.