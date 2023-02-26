The Chicago Cubs are cooking something for the 2023 season! After a supremely disappointing campaign last year, the team did not waste any time revamping their roster. Their biggest acquisitions were names like Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, Los Angeles Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger, and New York Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon.

However, one of these guys very nearly went in a completely opposite direction. Before joining the Cubs, Jameson Taillon revealed that he thought that that he would be joining the Mets, per Jon Heyman. The right-handed pitcher would’ve been an awesome acquisition for the Mets (and double points for stealing one from the darn Yankees!). However, things did not go so well for the team in Queens.

“I thought I was going to be a Met for a while,” Taillon revealed at Cubs camp.

Taillon also talked about what was the deciding factor in his decision to join the Cubs. The pitcher was happy with the way Chicago seemed to prioritize him and was completely transparent with him in negotiations.

“The Cubs made it clear from day one I was a top priority,” Taillon said. “If you can nerd-out and talk pitching with me, that really works for me. They showed me a good plan. It’s been exciting.”

Teams like the Cubs today are following the same formula for success that the Dodgers, Astros, and Mets have employed. It’s certainly refreshing for fans to see that the team actually cares about trying to build a contender (unlike one of their division rivals) and is willing to spend to do that. Now, the only thing left to do is to execute on the field.